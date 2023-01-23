Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Nintendo 'Nintendogs' Mobile Game Leaks – Here's What We Know About The Possible Spin-Off Game By Jon Bitner Jan. 23 2023, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

The Nintendo DS was home to tons of great games, but few have the nostalgia of Nintendogs. This quirky pet simulator saw you caring for a variety of virtual doggos, eventually spawning a sequel that brought cats into the mix. Now, it seems Nintendogs might be gearing up for a return, with Nintendogs mobile game leaks surfacing around the web. More intriguing, however, is a patent from Jan. 17, which discusses software that can place virtual figures in your home using augmented reality.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nintendogs' mobile game leaks spur excitement for the mobile game.

Before getting too excited, it’s important to note that a Nintendogs mobile game has not been confirmed by Nintendo. And just because the company has filed a patent doesn’t mean it’ll eventually become a product. Many patents end up in limbo, with neither an official announcement nor a product release from the filing company. With that being said, there are a few reasons these specific leaks have caused a lot of excitement in the Nintendogs community.

Article continues below advertisement

While the patent itself is a bit light on details about Nintendogs, it includes several figures with dogs as the central focus. One image, for example, shows a person using a phone to seemingly place an AR puppy in their room. Another shows the dog in different pose, with the player possibly picking up and moving the pup to a new location.

It’s difficult to parse the entire patent application, but it’s clear that AR is at the heart of the filing – and using a dog as the featured object seems like an odd choice, unless it’s relating to an upcoming Nintendogs release.

Article continues below advertisement

Nintendo hasn’t been shy about moving its popular franchises to mobile (with Mario Kart, Fire Emblem, and Animal Crossing titles all available on iOS and Android), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility the same could happen to Nintendogs.

Article continues below advertisement

What we know about a potential 'Nintendogs' mobile release date.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say when this rumored Nintendogs mobile game would launch. The time from when a patent is approved to when a final product is launched varies wildly – and just because the patent was approved doesn’t mean Nintendogs mobile has been confirmed.

OUR PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED!?!🫡 confirmed leak for nintendogs mobile!! i cant wait to have a pup at the palm of my hands 😭 pic.twitter.com/lkPCH1VirO — diana ☕️ (@dianaulait) January 20, 2023