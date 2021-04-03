You Can Definitely Use These 'Pokémon GO' Hacks, but Some Gamers Frown Upon It

When it comes to cheating in video games , there are some pretty clear lines drawn in the sand in the gaming community. You have some folks who've sworn up and down that they've never tried a hack or cheat in their lives. And there are others who see no issue with messing around with cheats now and then. But the majority of gamers can agree that not all cheats are created equal, especially when it comes to specific Pokémon GO hacks.

The most popular of 'Pokémon GO' hacks is spoofing.

If you've never played a Pokémon title then allow me to give you the basic rundown. It's a role-playing game where you travel around a virtual world enslaving animals in specially designed entrapment devices. Through what one can only assume is Stockholm Syndrome and other implementations of emotional terrorism, one gets said animals or "pocket monsters" to fight other similarly captured creatures.

There's a "collective" element to the title too, and players are encouraged to capture and catalog as many different Pokémon as they can get their hands on. In other Pokémon games, different monsters were restricted to different titles that would be released in tandem: Pokemon Red and Blue, Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, Sword and Shield, and so on. However, Pokémon GO works a little differently.

The game became a mobile smartphone phenomenon that got people flocking the streets and different corners of their respective cities to capture the next rare new Pokémon that's on the horizon. GO brought the world map element to real life, meaning that your mobile device's GPS needed to be at a specific location for a Pokémon to spawn.

I remember visiting Egypt with my family for the first time when the game dropped, thinking that the Pokémon Company would have the foresight to drop some cool, legendary monsters in the fertile crescent and nation that's home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. At the time, this wasn't the case, but these days, there are certain Pokémon that are only available in some parts of the world.

my act of community service is actually driving to waddell park to play pokémon go instead of laying in bed spoofing my location to kick people out of the gyms — mae (@airtemples) March 26, 2021