Tips and Tricks You Should Know When Playing 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus'

After much anticipation, the open-world Pokémon game Legends: Arceus is finally out for the Nintendo Switch — and unsurprisingly, it's not as easy to master as the previous games were.

Developer Game Freak has altered so many features from how you battle and catch Pokémon to filling out the details of your PokéDex. Even if you're a Pokémon fan, this game can be more difficult than others to master.

Here are some of our tips and tricks to keep in mind as you're playing through Legends: Arceus.