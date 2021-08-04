These Simple Tips Will Help You Excel at 'Pokémon Unite'

So you want to be the very best (like no one ever was)? Well, being the best at the new MOBA Pokémon Unite isn't like being the best at any other Pokémon game.

While most of the games in the Pokémon franchise rely on the player's knowledge of the weaknesses and strengths of different Pokémon types, this knowledge won't help you as much in Pokémon Unite. Instead, this game relies heavily on teamwork and the placement of your characters.