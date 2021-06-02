13 Pride Flags You May See Throughout Pride Month (and Their Meanings!)

The progress flag is yet another Pride flag that aims to be more inclusive. In addition to the black and brown stripes, the progress flag (which was designed by Daniel Quasar) also includes the white, pink, and light blue stripes of the trans flag. Together, these additional five stripes form an arrow on the left side of the flag. According to Daniel, “The arrow points to the right to show forward movement, while being along the left edge shows that progress still needs to be made.”