'Resident Evil Village' Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch — When Is the Release Date?
Calling all Resident Evil fans and Lady Dimitrescu simps! During a September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The critically acclaimed installment of the popular Resident Evil game series first came out on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and was the first game in the series to come out on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Now, Switch fans can finally check out the game for themselves.
In a brief teaser for the Switch version of the game, several more recent Resident Evil games also had Switch versions unveiled to be released at a later date. But they won't be available in the way you think.
Here's everything you should know about the Switch release of Resident Evil Village and other Resident Evil games, including their release dates.
When is the release date for 'Resident Evil Village' on the Nintendo Switch?
Resident Evil Village is the eighth mainline installment of the Resident Evil horror game series. The game picks up shortly after the events of Resident Evil 7 and centers once again on Ethan Winters (Todd Soley). Years after his conflict with the Baker family, Ethan has his peaceful family life disrupted after his daughter is kidnapped. He soon arrives in a snow-covered village populated by mutant creatures and werewolves.
Ethan immediately resolves to survive, rescue his daughter, and escape from the titular village.
The game was originally released on May 7, 2021. It received good reception with much of its praise earned for its gameplay and story.
Now, Switch gamers will be able to check out the game for themselves. However, it'll only be available as a "cloud version" of the game. Depending on your experience with cloud versions of games, that's a double-edged sword right there.
In case you aren't aware, cloud gaming for the Nintendo Switch basically means that players will have to stream the game onto their console to play it. It's a known solution to allow graphically demanding games to be played on the Switch's smaller hardware. Unfortunately, cloud versions of games have long been criticized for their unreliable performance via unstable internet connections.
At least the game has a release date already. Resident Evil Village comes out on the Switch on Oct. 28, 2022, just in time for Halloween.
Village isn't the only RE game coming to the Switch. During the same Nintendo Direct announcement, Capcom also unveiled cloud versions of three more popular titles. Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Resident Evil 3 Remake will all come out on the Nintendo Switch. While these games don't have explicit release dates just yet, they are currently expected to come out in 2022.
Whether you love the series enough to check it out on the Switch or are dreading the necessity of cloud versions, at least more gamers will be able to experience some of the greatest games in the series thus far.