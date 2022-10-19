The Best and Spookiest Horror Games to Play in 'Roblox' for the Halloween Season

For those who are new here, Roblox is an online gaming service and game creation platform that offers its users various tools to make games and post them online for others to play. Roblox offers a wide catalog of user-generated gaming experiences. Some of what the service is best known for is its horror game offerings.

While there are plenty of games to choose from, the list of horror games on Roblox can be quite daunting. Luckily some of the best horror titles on Roblox are listed below.