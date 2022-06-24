Crush Your Enemies With Runaway Boulders in Season 3 of 'Fortnite'

Season 3 of Fortnite's third chapter is all about the vibes — and with the new season comes an array of new weapons and abilities. Not only did the game bring back the Ballers (and give players a rollercoaster to ride on with them), but there are also other creative ways that have been implemented in the game to take out your opponents.

For example, in this season, players can dislodge runaway boulders to crush their enemies like in a slapstick cartoon — but where are they located?