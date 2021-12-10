The First New Sonic Game in Five Years Looks Like an Open World Experience

Sonic Frontiers was first announced during a livestream celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Sonic series. The stream ended with a short teaser of Sonic running through a forest while boosting with a mysterious light. It revealed little information on the actual game aside from a release window of 2022.

After the official trailer for the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted at the 2021 Game Awards, it was followed up by a more in-depth look at the upcoming title.