At Least One of These Video Games Is Bound to Scare You

It's almost Halloween, and if you're a video game fan, then now is the perfect time to delve back into the horror genre. While there are plenty of amazing adventure titles, like The Last of Us, that capitalize on horror elements, other games are meant to make you feel scared.

If you're looking for something to get you in the spooky mood, here's a list of five of the best horror games on the market right now, ranked from least to most scary.