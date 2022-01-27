In the Market for the New Steam Deck? Here's What You Should Know About the New Console

Let's rip some band-aids off first and foremost. The Steam Deck isn't cheap. The least expensive version goes for $399, which is pretty standard for modern consoles. But more expensive versions go for $529 and even $649 at the most.

Reserving one now through the official site also puts you in an online queue. When enough inventory becomes available, people in the queue will be contacted about their reservation. As of now, the online queue could be long, meaning you might not even get one at launch.