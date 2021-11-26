Add More Ambience to Your Designs With Soundscapes in 'New Horizons'

With the Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update, players have had almost all of their wishes fulfilled in the game's biggest (and last free) major content update. Along with this new content update came the Happy Home Paradise DLC, offering players an opportunity to flex their creative muscles and design vacation homes for villagers.

The DLC also offers new features players can take back with them to their islands, like the Room Sketch app and soundscapes. But what are soundscapes?