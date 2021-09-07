Tripewire's President Tweeted His Support for Texas Abortion Ban, and Twitter Freaked Out

But conversations about corporate greed and where our tax dollars are going are usually trumped by questions like, "What did game developer John Gibson say?"

For the amount of money that U.S. citizens pay in taxes and all of the companies that we've bailed out under both DNC and GOP-run administrations, we sure don't see much benefit from it. Joe Biden has yet to make good on his promise of forgiving student loans, and we're all collectively tapping our fingers on the table waiting for a universal health care system that we can totally afford on a national level .

There are personal matters and preferences that have somehow managed to become long-standing political debates. Folks seem to care more about the fact that some billionaire or former mega-corporation employee who had their campaign paid in full by someone who's trying to sell you an anti-depressant that gives you suicidal thoughts is pretending to be against abortion as a moral issue.

The Tripwire CEO spoke about the recent Texas abortion ban.

The recent Texas abortion ban prohibits pregnant people from undergoing abortions if they've been pregnant for more than six weeks. If there are any parents who are reading this and have experienced the joy of discovering that the cocktails you've been slamming back for the past 7-8 weeks were probably a bad idea, then you know that it's difficult to know if you're pregnant before that six-week mark.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

Many people aren't aware they're pregnant until long after they are technically six weeks along, since pregnancy technically starts on the first day of your last period. Most people who believe pregnant people should have autonomy over their own bodies and health care decisions vehemently oppose the Texas ban. But John Gibson said that he was proud of the U.S. Supreme Court for "affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat."

The familiar back and forth between anti-choice and pro-choice camps erupted on Twitter. Many also mentioned that Gibson's vocal support of the ban gives pregnant people less autonomy over their bodies.

Sending my firmest sympathies to the women employees of Tripwire Interactive. 😕 pic.twitter.com/blBnb91Szq — Clara Sia 💉💉 (@seriouslyclara) September 5, 2021

Gibson should have known that the second he offered up his opinion on an issue that was as controversial as abortion, then he was going to get absolutely shellacked.

Maybe he was trying to be a martyr? Or maybe he honestly thought that he wouldn't receive the sheer amount of vitriol and hatred that he did. But there were a number of people who made it clear that they intended on no longer purchasing Tripwire software and encouraged others to do the same.

Updated: Shipwright Studios is cancelling all contracts with Tripwire. https://t.co/nrpTxabZIi — TechRaptor (@TechRaptor) September 5, 2021

We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights. — Torn Banner Studios (@TornBanner) September 6, 2021

It didn't take long for other companies to distance themselves from Tripwire, like Torn Banner and Shipwright Studios. It was reported that they both suspended their contracts with John Gibson's business. And when you start messing with a companies bread and butter, well, they'll bend over backward to be whatever you want them to be to get that almighty dollar.

John almost immediately stepped down as Tripwire's CEO, and Vice President Alan Wilson took over. The company issued a statement pertaining to Gibson's recent comments: "The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. "His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners, and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment."

jesus fuck, man. really? you are all about this fucked texas bounty law that pushes us closer to some kind of Gilead dystopian religious state?



really???



I mean what the fuck, man. seriously, how can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman’s personal freedoms? — cory barlog 🖖 (@corybarlog) September 5, 2021