Here's What the Gold Bars Do in Season 5 of 'Fortnite'

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 is here for many of us, and it has plenty of delightful new additions, like the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Last season of Fortnite was totally Marvel-themed, which was fun, but now we get a slew of new characters (not limited to the Star Wars realm, either). Season 5 also has new locations, like a jungle area and a sci-fi desert which came to be thanks to an exploding zero point. And there are new weapons too, like the Dragon's Breath shotgun, Mando's Amban sniper rifle, and the Night Hawk.

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos. #FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566

A lot of gamers are notably discussing the gold bars, which are a totally new Fortnite feature as well. The gold has everything to do with the goal of the game, which is recruiting bounty hunters (like Mando) to sustain the loop and protect the island.

What does gold do in 'Fortnite' Season 5?

The gold bars in Fortnite are a new type of currency. Once you track down a bounty hunter, you select a bounty to obtain. Once you complete your mission, you earn a gold bar. The gold bars will drop after you kill another player, and they can be discovered all over the map. Another important thing to know about the gold bars is that they're tied to the bounty hunters you come across. Use the gold bars to buy weapons and upgrades. You can even use the gold bars to heal. Pretty nifty.

"The most lucrative way to rack up Bars? Bounties. Complete these contracts for Characters and get paid. What you earn will carry on with you match to match. Save up your haul between matches or splurge on a decked-out weapon when you need it most!" Epic Games explains. Just note that the golden bars aren't paid currency, meaning you can only rack them up from in-game activities, character challenges, and gameplay.

According to Epic Games, "In tournament and Arena play your persistent stash of Bars will be unavailable and all Bars will be earned in each match."

Tips on how to get unlimited gold bars have already made their way to YouTube, so if you want to learn more about how to get as many gold bars as possible, check out this tutorial.