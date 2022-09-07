From Marvel to 'Star Wars,' Here's What to Expect From Disney Plus Day 2022
It's official, Disney Plus Day is upon us, and the unofficial streaming holiday is all about bringing the Disney magic to your television screens. It's what Mickey Mouse intended. The second annual Disney Plus Day — which comes to us on Sept. 8, 2022 — "features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more," as detailed by the Disney Plus Day media kit.
Said brands include Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. And on Disney Plus Day, Disney Plus users get nifty perks, like early access to Disney Parks.
But essentially, the day is a celebration — one that allows for you and your family to sit around and binge all of the the saccharine family-friendly content your hearts could possibly desire. And regarding those content premieres, we're here to fill you in on what to expect on September 8. Just make sure you're wearing some kind of Disney merch, preferably Mickey or Minnie ears.
'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2' Sing-Alongs
In case your ears were done bleeding from the phenomenon that was Idina Menzel's "Let It Go," Disney Plus is rolling out two sing-along versions of the Frozen franchise. The on-screen lyrics will have you picking up on all the magical phrases you missed the first hundred times around. (Oh, it's "My soul is spiraling in frozen fractals all around," who woulda thunk it?)
'Cars on the Road'
From renowned Pixar directors Steve Purcell, Bobby Podesta, and Brian Fee, Cars on the Road follows everyone's favorite talking automobiles — Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) — "as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister." It's about to be a chaotic road trip like no other, so make sure you have snacks ready. Season 1 has nine episodes.
'Pinocchio'
We're not fibbing! From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis comes the 2022 version of Disney's classic 1940 animated fantasy film, Pinnochio. While Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Don Jon) plays Jiminy Cricket, Tom Hanks (Elvis) plays Geppetto, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Son of a Critch) stars as the wooden puppet boy himself. The whole family will adore watching him come to life.
'Growing Up'
"The hardest part of growing up is finding the courage to be yourself" — we couldn't agree more. From Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Culture House, Growing Up is a hybrid docuseries that brings the hardest, most powerful, most relatable, and most beautiful parts of growing up to the forefront via the magic of narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking. The series encompasses 10 30-minute episodes and 10 stories about young people navigating the confusing first chunk of life. Perhaps Growing Up will make you realize how similar we all truly are.
'Remembering'
Brie Larson shows up again, this time in front of the camera. From Emmy-winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz, Remembering is a short film that explores the depths and fragility of our memories, especially when they're spontaneously forgotten. Brie Larson's character is a writer who instantly forgets a light bulb idea she had at the sound of her phone ringing. "Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination," the synopsis reads.
What makes Remembering extra special is its use of the Augmented Reality app, which lets select U.S. viewers interact with the film "by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room."
A heaping helping of Marvel is coming to Disney Plus Day.
Disney Plus's collection of MCU content is expanding. Not only is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder coming to the streamer on Disney Plus Day — which centers on the God of Thunder's (Chris Hemsworth) untimely battle against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) — but a film focused on the making of Thor: Love and Thunder is on its way.
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder features interviews with the cast and crew as well as unseen behind-the-scenes footage that'll make any Marvel maniac squeal with joy.
Not only that, but Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Sept. 8! It's a Marvel miracle!
'Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory'
Things get pretty wild as National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes Disney Plus users "on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world." While the breathtaking animal moments featured are like no other, Bertie wants you to know that they're only half the story. Whether he's traversing Antarctica or waiting for lions to awake from their slumber in Zambia, Bertie shows viewers every grueling, terrifying bump along the way.
'Tierra Incógnita'
Latin American series Tierra Incógnita follows teen boy Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi) as he attempts to solve the mystery behind his parents' unexplained disappearance. Where were his parents last seen? The Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. We know, this is some Goosebumps-like stuff. As they searches for answers, Eric and his pals are forced to face their fears in a disturbing new world.
'Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances'
Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances sees the Pro-Dancers count down their top 20 performances over the course of 30 Dancing with the Stars seasons. The special highlights "everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps."
'Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return'
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return is a documentary highlighting the making of Disney Plus's Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries. It dedicates itself to celebrating the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) via interviews with the cast and crew as well as "visits to the creature shop, props department, and more."
Not only does this doc focus on what magic went into creating the Disney Plus series — which takes place a decade after Revenge of the Sith — but it pays homage to the Star Wars legacy as a whole.