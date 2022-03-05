Kirby Consumes His Surroundings Using Mouthful Mode in 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

Longtime Nintendo fans will be familiar with the Kirby franchise, which has brought the adorable pink blob to consoles for generations. On March 25, 2022, Kirby gets an entirely new adventure to embark on in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In addition to an entirely new storyline and new world to explore, there is also a new mode being introduced in the upcoming game: Mouthful Mode. But what is it, exactly? Here's a breakdown of the newest feature that has the internet cracking up.