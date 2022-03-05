Logo
Kirby Consumes His Surroundings Using Mouthful Mode in 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land'

Mar. 4 2022, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Longtime Nintendo fans will be familiar with the Kirby franchise, which has brought the adorable pink blob to consoles for generations. On March 25, 2022, Kirby gets an entirely new adventure to embark on in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

In addition to an entirely new storyline and new world to explore, there is also a new mode being introduced in the upcoming game: Mouthful Mode. But what is it, exactly? Here's a breakdown of the newest feature that has the internet cracking up.

What is Mouthful Mode? Kirby has a new way of interacting with objects.

If you've never played a Kirby game before, let's break down the basics. While this pink creature may seem cute and harmless, Kirby actually has the ability to inhale enemies and other items in games, and absorbs their powers and abilities to use on his own for a limited amount of time. That's what makes Kirby games so unique and fun: there can really be limitless ways to take down enemies.

Mouthful Mode is a new gameplay mechanic specific to Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Instead of inhaling an enemy, absorbing their powers, and then spitting them out (like Kirby traditionally does), Mouthful Mode allows our little pink friend to quite literally consume a large object.

Kirby's mouth will fully engulf whatever object you're targeting, giving you complete control over it. Think cars, vending machines, traffic cones, and even more.

By having Kirby inhale these items, you'll be able to unlock new ways to solve the puzzles presented to you while also being able to use new moves and attacks that Kirby hasn't been able to do before.

Of course, the visual image of Kirby inhaling a car is a funny, so the internet has had its fun with it, drawing Mouthful Mode into a variety of different environments outside of the gameplay trailer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 25. In the meantime, a demo is available on the eShop.

