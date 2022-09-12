Here's When the New 'Fortnite' Season Starts and What to Know About Major Updates

Since its launch in 2017, the free-to-play battle royale game has taken the world by storm. As of writing, Fortnite has raked in over 250 million active players with more than 960,000 of them playing at this very moment.

The game has become one of the most well-known titles of the last few years, thanks in large part to its crossovers with major franchises like Marvel and the Naruto anime series.

It's no wonder fans are wondering when the next season starts. Here's what we know.