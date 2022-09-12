Here's When the New 'Fortnite' Season Starts and What to Know About Major Updates
"When does the new season start?"
It's a common question asked of every popular live-services game. In many cases, new seasons or big updates typically come with major gameplay additions and overhauls, new content, and even new playable characters and skins. A new season will have just started, but content-hungry fans are always eager to find out when they can expect the next big thing.
The same goes for a title as popular as Fortnite.
Since its launch in 2017, the free-to-play battle royale game has taken the world by storm. As of writing, Fortnite has raked in over 250 million active players with more than 960,000 of them playing at this very moment.
The game has become one of the most well-known titles of the last few years, thanks in large part to its crossovers with major franchises like Marvel and the Naruto anime series.
It's no wonder fans are wondering when the next season starts. Here's what we know.
When does the new 'Fortnite' season start?
On June 4, 2022, Fortnite launched Season Three of Chapter 3 of the game. The latest update encouraged players to chill out and just vibe around for the summer. The season was marked by an alien invasion, a crossover with the Dragon Ball franchise, and even in-game concerts headlined by popular music artists. It marked the perfect virtual summer for players to relax with their fellow gamers.
But summer vacation ends for everyone eventually. With the end of Chapter 3, Season Three comes a brand new update that Fortnite players can sink their teeth into. There's little that we know for sure about the new update, save for the title and (thankfully) its release date!
The new update is officially called Fortnite: Paradise. What's more, the new season comes out on Sept. 18, 2022. That's right, players will be able to check out all the new content the game has to offer in a few short days!
As for what the new season does offer, we only have mysterious teases and snippets thus far. Epic Games has released ominous live-action videos to preview the event. In each teaser, a mysterious chrome substance begins pouring over everything in sight.
According to Fortnite BR Feed, some teaser tweets also previews the game's new theme.
The tweets read, "Paradise. It consumes everything," and, "Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all."
As creepy as all this sounds off the bat, fans are undoubtedly looking forward to what Paradise has in store. If nothing else, all we know for sure is that Epic Games is doing everything they can to keep info on this update close to the chest.
Fortnite: Paradise will launch on Sept. 18, 2022.