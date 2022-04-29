While the Nintendo Switch has managed to surpass the Wii in sales, it's long been lacking a counterpart to the popular title.

That is, until now.

In early February, Nintendo revealed it would finally be bringing Nintendo Switch Sports to the immensely popular console. The title has its differences from Wii Sports, but it still promises to provide just enough nostalgia while being original.

Unfortunately, golf will not be available in the game at launch — so when does it get added?