Where Is Xûr Today in 'Destiny 2'? The Salesman's Location April 22-26By Sara Belcher
Apr. 22 2022, Published 11:48 p.m. ET
Everyone's favorite snake-faced salesman is back in Destiny 2, and he's got more wares to sell. Xûr has been absent from the game for a bit, thanks to a series of bugs that have plagued the salesman, but now it seems the game's developer has worked out the problems.
Xûr's inventory changes often, bringing players new wares to purchase and a series of exciting items they can only get from him. But to do this, you'll have to find him first. Where is Xûr today?
Who is Xûr in 'Destiny 2'?
Xûr, also known as the Agent of the Nine, is one of the only places you can get certain armor and weapons for your Guardian.
Each week, he has a collection of Exotic armor, weapons, and an Engram. He also has various Legendary weapons and armor available to purchase as well.
He only comes around every so often, appearing in a certain part of the Destiny 2 map to sell his wares before relocating (or leaving the game altogether for a period).
Where is Xûr in 'Destiny 2' right now?
If you're looking to grab the newest wares from Xûr, you can find him in the EDZ. He's located at the top of the rock cliffs at the other end of the cove where he's overlooking the Winding Cove. You can g4t to him by walking through the winding cave that's located next to some Fallen.
He will be in this location from April 22 to April 26, so be sure to visit him while you can. It's not clear where he will relocate to next.
What is Xûr currently selling?
Xûr's offerings change every time he changes location, meaning you only have a limited amount of time to collect these weapons and armor. That being said, there are some Legendary and Exotic pieces you'll want to ensure you snag. This week, he has:
- Prometheus Lens: Exotic trace rifle (29 Legendary Shards)
- The Bombardiers: Exotic hunter leg armor (23 Legendary Shards)
- Armamentarium: Exotic titan gauntlets (23 Legendary Shards)
- Getaway Artist: Exotic warlock gauntlets (23 Legendary Shards)
- Hawkmoon: Exotic Hand Cannon (125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic cipher, Ascendant Shard)
- Dead Man's Tale: Exotic scout rifle (125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard)
- Exotic Engram (97 Legendary Shards)
- Exotic Cipher quest (free)
As part of Xûr's Legendary inventory, there are a variety of old armor and weapons available that have been incredibly difficult to find in the game otherwise. All of these items can be purchased for 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards. Here's what's currently in his inventory:
- Seventh Seraph SI-2: Void sidearm
- Ikelos_SMG_V1.0.2: Arc submachine gun
- Wolftone Draw: Combat bow
- Deafening Whisper: Void grenade launcher
- Iota Draconis: Solar fusion rifle
- Temptation’s Hook: Arc sword
- Frozen Orbit: Void sniper rifle
- Season of the Splicer armor set
There's a variety of different Legendary armor sets available as well in Xûr's shop. For Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks, there's:
- Lightkin Gauntlets
- Lightkin Chest Armor
- Lightkin Helmet
- Lightkin Leg Armor
- Lightkin Mark (Titans only)
- Lightkin Cloak (Hunters only)
- Lightkin Bond (Warlocks only)