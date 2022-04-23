Everyone's favorite snake-faced salesman is back in Destiny 2, and he's got more wares to sell. Xûr has been absent from the game for a bit, thanks to a series of bugs that have plagued the salesman, but now it seems the game's developer has worked out the problems.

Xûr's inventory changes often, bringing players new wares to purchase and a series of exciting items they can only get from him. But to do this, you'll have to find him first. Where is Xûr today?