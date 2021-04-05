NoPixel Banned xQc From Their Server for a Third Time

Famed Grand Theft Auto streamer Felix " xQc " Lengyel has seemingly landed himself in some hot water yet again on the NoPixe l 3.0 server. This time, his rule-breaking has resulted in a permanent ban from the platform.

This isn't the gamer's first run-in with NoPixel police, however, as he has pretty consistently bent the rules to his liking since joining the server. These actions, among others, have made him a known divisive force within the Grand Theft Auto streaming sphere. So, why did xQc get banned from NoPixel this time around? Here's a breakdown of all of the known details surrounding the decision.

This move is a breach of the server's rules and thus ended up in xQc being banned. However, this decision wasn't made hastily off simply one wrongdoing. The player has been accused of and punished for multiple other instances of misconduct on the server in the past. Given that context, the choice to permanently ban him isn't hard to understand.

It seems as though xQc's third ban from the NoPixel 3.0 server came down to him allegedly encouraging the harassment of other players. When NoPixel's in-game police sentenced xQc to serve 224 months in jail on the server, the gamer was not happy (to say the least). Through multiple points in his livestream , xQc suggested that his fans should bombard the chats of other players in the stream, harassing them for his freedom.

This isn't the first time xQc has been in trouble on the NoPixel server.

The first time xQc was banned, it wasn't for a very severe infraction, and it only resulted in a short stint away from the game. He allegedly broke a small in-game rule, and the moderators decided to punish him for it. However, the second time around, xQc did something that caused a bit more trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

He used a glitch that some players found within the server to somehow smuggle a weapon into the police station. The exploit he showcased directly affected the meta of the game and resulted in him being handed a more serious punishment this time around. Finally, xQc's most recent ban stemmed from another altercation with the in-game police. Although the decision to ban him came down after he encouraged fans to spam other players, his 224-month jail sentence was the result of a wholly different crime.

Source: Twitter