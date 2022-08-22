Sony PlayStation Is Facing a Massive Anti-Competition Lawsuit in the U.K.

When Sony debuted its PlayStation 5 console before its 2020 launch, the video game giant unveiled a digital-only version. At $100 less than its disc drive counterpart, the PS5 Digital offered a console for those who prefer digital copies of games over physical ones.

But while it may be easier to buy your games exclusively from the PlayStation Store, a new lawsuit alleges that Sony PlayStation may be taking advantage of digital consumers.

Why is Sony PlayStation being sued? Here's what you need to know.