Will Brewster Be Coming to 'New Horizons' Anytime Soon?

Long-time fans of Animal Crossing have watched the game develop over the generations, from the original GameCube title featuring triangle hats and simple graphics to the most recent (and easily most popular) New Horizons . Each game has offered players new and innovative ways to design and build their little village, integrating many favorite characters into more prominent roles as the series has progressed.

But despite all of the improvements made to the title, many players can't seem to move past one noticeably absent character: Brewster. Everyone's favorite coffee-loving pigeon has yet to be added to the most recent Animal Crossing title, leaving his fate in the franchise in limbo.

Will Brewster be coming to New Horizons anytime in the future? Here's what we know about the barista.