Will Brewster Be Coming to 'New Horizons' Anytime Soon?By Sara Belcher
Mar. 16 2021, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Long-time fans of Animal Crossing have watched the game develop over the generations, from the original GameCube title featuring triangle hats and simple graphics to the most recent (and easily most popular) New Horizons. Each game has offered players new and innovative ways to design and build their little village, integrating many favorite characters into more prominent roles as the series has progressed.
But despite all of the improvements made to the title, many players can't seem to move past one noticeably absent character: Brewster. Everyone's favorite coffee-loving pigeon has yet to be added to the most recent Animal Crossing title, leaving his fate in the franchise in limbo.
Will Brewster be coming to New Horizons anytime in the future? Here's what we know about the barista.
Fans continue to ask that Brewster be added to 'New Horizons.'
Brewster's history in Animal Crossing titles dates back to Wild World. In previous installments of the franchise, players could visit Brewster at his coffee shop, the Roost, where they could chat with the pigeon and interact with other special visitors.
Players could buy one cup of coffee a day from Brewster while at the Roost for 200 bells a piece. In some editions, like City Folk, Brewster would start to develop a relationship with the player and offer to store the player's gyroids (which, unfortunately, are also absent from New Horizons).
The Roost was often located in the library, offering a fun hangout spot whenever players stopped by to make their donations to Blathers.
BREWSTER pic.twitter.com/a8RnilEheS— Eine kleine Katze 🇰🇿🤡 (@ChatSuperMignon) March 16, 2021
Every time Nintendo announced a new update coming to New Horizons, the replies are often filled with disgruntled fans asking about their favorite in-game pigeon.
Even the most recent update, which features more design slots and options for custom designs (something players have been asking for, for a long time), the replies were still full of players requesting an update with Brewster.
Will Brewster be in 'New Horizons'?
Despite the numerous requests from fans, Nintendo has yet to reveal if Brewster will be opening up shop on your New Horizons island anytime soon.
Many previous fan-favorites have found new ways to be incorporated into New Horizons, like Rover's special appearance during the May Day event.
Brewster was mentioned... #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/BgRZr02zcH— Cheryl 🍙 (@sliceofcy) April 6, 2020
But in New Horizon's first year on shelves, Brewster has yet to venture to your island, even for a special event.
That being said, some players have noticed that there seems to be some code in the game, indicating Brewster might be included in a future update.
One Twitter user shared a clip from their island, where one of the villagers said "I'm still wide awake! I guess Brewster was right, 17 cups of coffee is 3 too many."
Many have taken this as an indication that the caffeine-addicted pigeon will be opening up shop soon, though again, Nintendo has yet to give any sort of official confirmation of his return.
For now, players will have to continue to hold out hope for Brewster's return and remain updated on new features coming to the title as they're announced.