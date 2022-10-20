Will 'Arkham Knight' Successor 'Gotham Knights' Run on the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck, on the other hand, is the latest new thing in portable gaming. That newest thing essentially being a handheld gaming PC.

Valve's Steam Deck is a portable gaming PC in a neat handheld, console-like package that promises on-the-go gaming with access to the whole of your steam library. While not the first handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck seems to be the first to meaningfully come through on the promise of taking a PC-quality gaming experience on the go.