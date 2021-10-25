'Halo Infinite' Might Be the Next-Gen Game That Microsoft Fans Have Been Waiting for

The latest generation of consoles doesn't just mean gaming on the latest hardware. It's also a sign that console-defining exclusive titles will likely receive brand new installments to take advantage of the latest gaming technology. For the PlayStation 5, that means titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and upcoming games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , and God of War: Ragnarok. For the Xbox Series X/S , that naturally means Halo Infinite.

Master Chief will return in the latest installment of the Xbox's famous Halo franchise. Microsoft has confirmed that this new game will continue the Reclaimer Saga, and will see Master Chief embark on "his greatest adventure yet to save humanity."

As the first new Halo title on the Xbox Series X, Master Chief will look brand new on the latest Microsoft console.