Your 'Elden Ring' Journey Might Not Be Over Just Yet

Players take on the role of a Tarnished awaking with a mission to explore the Lands Between and find all of the pieces of the shattered Elden Ring to become the next Elden Lord. Like all of the games from FromSoftware, you'll meet incredibly difficult foes along the journey and bosses that will make you want to rip your hair out (in a good way).

But what's next for Elden Ring? Surely a game so popular won't end after just one title, will it? Will there be another Elden Ring game in the future?