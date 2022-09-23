Will There Be a White Xbox Series X Console? A Logitech Commercial Has Fans Wondering

It's been almost three years since the next generation consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, were released, and though many have aired their grievances with the consoles' bulkier designs, they've consistently been sold out, indicated a high demand from consumers.

The PlayStation 5 debuted with a retro white design that was a stark contract from its previous all-white consoles, while Xbox's Series X was only available in black (though the digital-only Series S comes in white).