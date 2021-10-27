Did Your Fave Celeb, Show, or Movie Get Nominated for a 2021 People’s Choice Award?

The People's Choice Awards of 2021 span movies, TV, music, and more. Other categories you can vote on include best comedy movie, best action movie, best drama movie, and best family movie of the year.

In terms of TV shows, you can vote on best reality shows, best competition shows, best daytime talk shows, and more. In the music category, you can vote on the best group or band of 2021, the best album of the year, the best song of the year, the best collaboration of the year, and beyond. 2021's People's Choice Awards will be amazing to watch.

People's Choice Awards 2021 will air on NBC on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.