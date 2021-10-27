Did Your Fave Celeb, Show, or Movie Get Nominated for a 2021 People’s Choice Award?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 27 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
It’s time to start thinking about the 2021 People's Choice Awards since it’s coming up on Dec. 7, 2021. This will be the 47th time this annual event has taken place, and there are some awesome celebrities, movies, and TV shows that have received nominations.
The coolest thing about this award system is that fans are the ones who call the shots. If enough people vote for a particular celebrity, movie, or TV show, the winner with the most votes tallied up will walk away as the winner. These are some of the nominees to keep an eye out for.
These are the nominees for the best movie of 2021.
One thing that rings true about 2021 is that it was filled with a long line of awesome movie releases. With so many options, it’s probably a bit difficult to narrow it down! The nominees include Black Widow, Coming 2 America, Dune, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, The Tomorrow War, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
These are the nominees for the best TV show of 2021.
There’s something special about finding an incredible TV show to binge-watch that already has plenty of seasons and episodes ready to go. It’s also pretty awesome when a brand new show premieres leaving you on the edge of your seat looking forward to more.
The 2021 nominees for best TV show are Cobra Kai, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Saturday Night Live, The Bachelor, This Is Us, and WandaVision.
These are the nominees for the best male artist of 2021.
Music in 2021 has reached new heights! It’s fun to turn on the radio and be surprised by all the new singles that are constantly dropping. The male artists of 2021 who have been nominated are Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X. It’s also possible for The Weeknd, Luke Combs, or Shawn Mendes to take home the award in this category.
These are the nominees for the best female artist of 2021.
In 2021, the female artists who have been nominated to win a People’s Choice Award are all incredibly talented. Voters will have to choose between Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie.
These are the nominees for the best social star of 2021.
The use of social media has become more prevalent than ever which is why this voting category makes so much sense in today’s day and age. The nominees for the best social star of 2021 include Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, and Justin Bieber. We’ve also got Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Lil Nas X in the running.
What about the other categories?
The People's Choice Awards of 2021 span movies, TV, music, and more. Other categories you can vote on include best comedy movie, best action movie, best drama movie, and best family movie of the year.
In terms of TV shows, you can vote on best reality shows, best competition shows, best daytime talk shows, and more. In the music category, you can vote on the best group or band of 2021, the best album of the year, the best song of the year, the best collaboration of the year, and beyond. 2021's People's Choice Awards will be amazing to watch.
People's Choice Awards 2021 will air on NBC on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.