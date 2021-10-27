Logo
Home > Entertainment
People's Choice logo
Source: NBC

Did Your Fave Celeb, Show, or Movie Get Nominated for a 2021 People’s Choice Award?

By

Oct. 27 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

It’s time to start thinking about the 2021 People's Choice Awards since it’s coming up on Dec. 7, 2021. This will be the 47th time this annual event has taken place, and there are some awesome celebrities, movies, and TV shows that have received nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

The coolest thing about this award system is that fans are the ones who call the shots. If enough people vote for a particular celebrity, movie, or TV show, the winner with the most votes tallied up will walk away as the winner. These are some of the nominees to keep an eye out for.

These are the nominees for the best movie of 2021.

Black Widow
Source: Disney Plus

One thing that rings true about 2021 is that it was filled with a long line of awesome movie releases. With so many options, it’s probably a bit difficult to narrow it down! The nominees include Black Widow, Coming 2 America, Dune, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, The Tomorrow War, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Article continues below advertisement

These are the nominees for the best TV show of 2021.

Cobra Kai
Source: Netflix

There’s something special about finding an incredible TV show to binge-watch that already has plenty of seasons and episodes ready to go. It’s also pretty awesome when a brand new show premieres leaving you on the edge of your seat looking forward to more.

The 2021 nominees for best TV show are Cobra Kai, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, Loki, Saturday Night Live, The Bachelor, This Is Us, and WandaVision.

Article continues below advertisement

These are the nominees for the best male artist of 2021.

Source: Instagram / @champagnepapi

Music in 2021 has reached new heights! It’s fun to turn on the radio and be surprised by all the new singles that are constantly dropping. The male artists of 2021 who have been nominated are Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X. It’s also possible for The Weeknd, Luke Combs, or Shawn Mendes to take home the award in this category.

Article continues below advertisement

These are the nominees for the best female artist of 2021.

Source: Instagram / @Adele

In 2021, the female artists who have been nominated to win a People’s Choice Award are all incredibly talented. Voters will have to choose between Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Saweetie.

Article continues below advertisement

These are the nominees for the best social star of 2021.

Source: Instagram / @addisonraee

The use of social media has become more prevalent than ever which is why this voting category makes so much sense in today’s day and age. The nominees for the best social star of 2021 include Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, and Justin Bieber. We’ve also got Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Lil Nas X in the running.

Article continues below advertisement

What about the other categories?

Source: Instagram / @peopleschoice

The People's Choice Awards of 2021 span movies, TV, music, and more. Other categories you can vote on include best comedy movie, best action movie, best drama movie, and best family movie of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of TV shows, you can vote on best reality shows, best competition shows, best daytime talk shows, and more. In the music category, you can vote on the best group or band of 2021, the best album of the year, the best song of the year, the best collaboration of the year, and beyond. 2021's People's Choice Awards will be amazing to watch.

People's Choice Awards 2021 will air on NBC on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards #ChoiceYouTuber Nominees Have Us Rewatching Their Best Videos

Are the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Canceled Due to the Coronavirus?

The ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Supermarket Takes Up an Entire Aircraft Hangar

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.