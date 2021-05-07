4-Year-Old Logs Into Moms' Amazon, Orders $3,000 Worth of SpongeBob Popsicles

4-Year-Old Logs Into Moms' Amazon, Orders $3,000 Worth of SpongeBob PopsiclesBy Mustafa Gatollari
May. 7 2021, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Kids and credit cards are never a good mixture, mostly because they don't understand the concept of money. If you gave an elementary school kid the choice between a carte blanche extravaganza at Chuck-E-Cheese and a million dollars, I'm not saying every single kid would pick Chuck-e-Cheese, but even the financially literature children would give pause before taking the cash offer because it's hard to turn down those bright lights and that animatronic band.
There's been plenty of stories of kids accidentally incurring hundreds if not thousands of dollars in microtransactions when it comes to mobile games, that's happened on several occasions and has tons of parents flocking to their phones' security/payment settings to make sure that there's an added level of authorization before anyone makes payments on their behalf.
Maybe that's what this mom should've done before her 4-year-old son got access to her Amazon account.
Amazon makes it pretty easy to use a variety of different payment options in order to purchase products. You can enable one-time buying or even complete transactions with rewards points/cashback on credit cards while shopping on the massively popular online marketplace.
Something that Noah Bryant took full advantage of when he looked to satisfy his love for all things SpongeBob SquarePants. Now while he could've ordered the Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated game on the PS4, he decided to combine his passion for the spongey fellow who lives in a pineapple under the sea with his love for sweet frozen treats.
That's right, little Noah wanted to order some Spongebob popsicles off Amazon. While these kinds of popsicles are best reserved for orders from the ice cream man that ultimately let you down, Noah didn't seem to look at things that way. In fact, he ordered so many, it looks like they're all currently out of stock!
This is probably why he decided to up and order $2,618.85 on 918 different SpongeBob popsicles and got them sent to his aunt's house.
I know what you're thinking, Noah's pretty slick sending them to his aunt's address, and even though the kid's smile as he was enjoying the popsicle isn't any indication, he didn't order that many intentionally.
The worst part is that because the foods are perishable, the order's entirely non-refundable, it's not like they can accept the popsicles back. So not only does the young man's family has more SpongeBob popsicles than they can probably fit in their freezers, they've also been hit with a massive expense they didn't think they'd have to cover out of nowhere.
Jennifer Bryant's friend, Katie Schloss launched an online crowdfunding campaign to try and get her the money that little Noah spent on the popsicles.
Katie is a mother of three and is studying social work at New York University, so that nearly $3k bill isn't one that she's able to readily afford.
Thankfully she won't have to worry about having to cover the cost of the popsicles, as a ton of different donors have already come through to relieve the mother of Noah's mistake.
As of this writing, the crowdfunding campaign has raked in a whopping $12,693, far surpassing its original goal.
"Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly," Jennifer wrote.
Some people began questioning why the GoFundMe wasn't capped and why Jennifer was using the money to pay off her student loans.
Others wanted to know if Noah was punished "appropriately" for the accidental order.
Others were happier for Jennifer, stating that Noah's decision ultimately ended up being a "blessing in disguise" as she made money off of the young man's love for SpongeBob popsicles.
Others couldn't believe that she had a credit card with a limit of $2,600 on it in the first place to just drop on the desserts.
Others thought that Noah should've accidentally just bought DogeCoins instead. I bet if there was a Spongebob cryptocurrency he would've already been all over that, however.
How about you? Did you ever deal with an accidental purchase that depleted your bank account with no hope of ever getting it back? At least it isn't as bad as these Tesla owners who were double charged for their vehicles.