4-Year-Old Logs Into Moms' Amazon, Orders $3,000 Worth of SpongeBob Popsicles

Kids and credit cards are never a good mixture, mostly because they don't understand the concept of money. If you gave an elementary school kid the choice between a carte blanche extravaganza at Chuck-E-Cheese and a million dollars, I'm not saying every single kid would pick Chuck-e-Cheese, but even the financially literature children would give pause before taking the cash offer because it's hard to turn down those bright lights and that animatronic band.

There's been plenty of stories of kids accidentally incurring hundreds if not thousands of dollars in microtransactions when it comes to mobile games, that's happened on several occasions and has tons of parents flocking to their phones' security/payment settings to make sure that there's an added level of authorization before anyone makes payments on their behalf. Maybe that's what this mom should've done before her 4-year-old son got access to her Amazon account.

Amazon makes it pretty easy to use a variety of different payment options in order to purchase products. You can enable one-time buying or even complete transactions with rewards points/cashback on credit cards while shopping on the massively popular online marketplace.

I “accidentally” spend way too much money on amazon. Sadly my purchases aren’t as cool. — Lisa 🌺 (@fmnsthist89) May 5, 2021

Something that Noah Bryant took full advantage of when he looked to satisfy his love for all things SpongeBob SquarePants. Now while he could've ordered the Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated game on the PS4, he decided to combine his passion for the spongey fellow who lives in a pineapple under the sea with his love for sweet frozen treats.

That's right, little Noah wanted to order some Spongebob popsicles off Amazon. While these kinds of popsicles are best reserved for orders from the ice cream man that ultimately let you down, Noah didn't seem to look at things that way. In fact, he ordered so many, it looks like they're all currently out of stock!

I love how everyone is saying this is no accident but no one is here commenting on the fact that he got a perfect looking Spongebob popsicle?! — x - Addie Clare (@AddieCSmith) May 5, 2021

How did he get the only normal looking Spongebob popsicle in existence pic.twitter.com/CZ9SBbWrcb — Shane (@V12Shane) May 7, 2021

This is probably why he decided to up and order $2,618.85 on 918 different SpongeBob popsicles and got them sent to his aunt's house. I know what you're thinking, Noah's pretty slick sending them to his aunt's address, and even though the kid's smile as he was enjoying the popsicle isn't any indication, he didn't order that many intentionally.

This is the ONLY Spongebob popsicle I have ever seen that wasn’t totally deformed😳 https://t.co/HsOFN9lAOp — Quiet (@TheBigSex88) May 7, 2021

The worst part is that because the foods are perishable, the order's entirely non-refundable, it's not like they can accept the popsicles back. So not only does the young man's family has more SpongeBob popsicles than they can probably fit in their freezers, they've also been hit with a massive expense they didn't think they'd have to cover out of nowhere.

This is the best looking Spongebob popsicle I’ve ever seen https://t.co/7xzKL84ZIV — yoni danza. (@purelygenius) May 6, 2021

I feel like how the spongebob popsicle looks — grace breslow (@thatGrace07) May 7, 2021

Jennifer Bryant's friend, Katie Schloss launched an online crowdfunding campaign to try and get her the money that little Noah spent on the popsicles. Katie is a mother of three and is studying social work at New York University, so that nearly $3k bill isn't one that she's able to readily afford.

Accidentally 😅😂 he’s too cute with his Mickey Mouse sweater and spongebob popsicle he can keep all the popsicles 🥺 https://t.co/WH9vRhMkgV — Carolina (@Caromel1989) May 6, 2021

i have never seen a spongebob popsicle look that good...they always had one eye way below the other https://t.co/lt3IAQrAPj — m🤑 (@spookyemotime) May 6, 2021

Thankfully she won't have to worry about having to cover the cost of the popsicles, as a ton of different donors have already come through to relieve the mother of Noah's mistake.

Ok but this is a conspiracy look at the popsicle he’s eating that’s a PERFECT SPONGEBOB POPSICLE - THOSE ARE RARE IN THE WILD!!! https://t.co/ezqZZ2VWCv — louise (@LouiseMurfy) May 6, 2021

A 4-year-old boy purchased more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles using his mom’s Amazon account.



Noah Bryant ordered 51 cases with a total of 918 popsicles for a whopping $2,618.85.



A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, with more than $11,000 raised so far. pic.twitter.com/lDhDS1iYmx — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 7, 2021

As of this writing, the crowdfunding campaign has raked in a whopping $12,693, far surpassing its original goal. "Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly," Jennifer wrote.

Nah why they need a gofundme if we did that for every kid who’s accidentally ordered stuff it’d be millions. — feemo (@faheemazam02) May 7, 2021

All I want to know is, did mom put fire to that ass. — All-Beny, Georgia (@RufusWingfield) May 7, 2021

Some people began questioning why the GoFundMe wasn't capped and why Jennifer was using the money to pay off her student loans.

So three take a picture of him smiling eating one of them, to then go and ask US for money lmao. Seems more like they made an investment and it’s paying off. Fucking internet — PILOTO (@Tu_Mai_PuntoCOM) May 7, 2021

Blessing in disguise. Got her for $2.6k and and turned it into $11k+ 😂😂😂 — 🌸 (@itsjus_mac) May 7, 2021

Others wanted to know if Noah was punished "appropriately" for the accidental order.

A go fund me ?? Damn they have 2,600 to buy it what makes you think they need a go fund me. It’s people that really need those funds — ✊🏽 (@ContentoQuing) May 7, 2021

bro trappin let him b — 👁exsy👁 (@_exsy__) May 7, 2021

Others were happier for Jennifer, stating that Noah's decision ultimately ended up being a "blessing in disguise" as she made money off of the young man's love for SpongeBob popsicles.

Others couldn't believe that she had a credit card with a limit of $2,600 on it in the first place to just drop on the desserts.

his mother better make him eat all that shit — el tóxico (@thrashbravo) May 7, 2021

Others thought that Noah should've accidentally just bought DogeCoins instead. I bet if there was a Spongebob cryptocurrency he would've already been all over that, however.

When @NYUSilver student Jennifer Bryant's young son made an accidental $2,600 Popsicle order on Amazon, her classmate Katie Schloss organized a GoFundMe to cover the cost—plus education and other supports for the SpongeBob-obsessed four-year-old 💜: https://t.co/0wySVTzAqz — New York University (@nyuniversity) May 7, 2021