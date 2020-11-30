A 'Henry Stickmin'-Inspired Map Is Coming to 'Among Us' Very Soon

From developer InnerSloth, Among Us has quickly become everyone's favorite imposter game. Everyone from esports influencers to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has flocked to the game, and it's currently one of the most-streamed games on Twitch.

Right now, there are three maps for players to choose from, but the developers have recently hinted that a new map will be added to Among Us soon. Here's what we know about the new map, including its release date and inspiration.