A 'Henry Stickmin'-Inspired Map Is Coming to 'Among Us' Very Soon

A 'Henry Stickmin'-Inspired Map Is Coming to 'Among Us' Very SoonBy Sara Belcher
Updated
From developer InnerSloth, Among Us has quickly become everyone's favorite imposter game. Everyone from esports influencers to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has flocked to the game, and it's currently one of the most-streamed games on Twitch.
Right now, there are three maps for players to choose from, but the developers have recently hinted that a new map will be added to Among Us soon. Here's what we know about the new map, including its release date and inspiration.
'Among Us' developers teased the new map on Twitter.
InnerSloth has been hinting for a while that a new map was in the works for Among Us players. In early November, the developers mentioned in a blog post that they were planning to add a new map for players to traverse their matches on and gave players an idea as to what's in progress.
"This map is currently looking bigger than Polus!" InnerSloth wrote. "The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!"
It seems we're even closer to the map's release than we thought because the developers tweeted the first peek of it on the official Among Us Twitter account, showing off just one room of the expansive map.
The screenshot shared by the developers shows what looks to be the helm of a boat, which only furthered fans' excitement. The developer's update blogs suggest that this map will be the biggest one to date, expanding imposters' opportunities immensely.
The developers previously mentioned the new map would be inspired by the Henry Stickmin game series, which InnerSloth created before Among Us was originally released in 2018. The series of games has six installments, with the most recent one being released in 2020.
The map is based on the Airship owned by the Toppat Clan in the series, giving fans a crossover many are excited about.
Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 👀 It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there.— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020
What is the release date for the new map in 'Among Us'?
It looks like the new map will be coming sooner rather than later. While the developers haven't announced an official release date for the map, with the sneak peek they suggested players pay close attention to the upcoming Game Awards on Dec. 10.
"It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there," the developers tweeted.
While this doesn't necessarily confirm Dec. 10 as the release date for the new map, many are convinced this is when we'll be able to expect the update to hit games.
At the very least, InnerSloth is likely to give a more in-depth look at the new map, where we'll be able to see more than the helm of the airship and potentially have an idea as to what tasks players can expect to complete if they have hopes of winning the game.
Until then, players can continue to play on the other three existing maps available in the game while they wait for more news about this Henry Stickmin-inspired map.