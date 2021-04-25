TikToker’s Apple-Real Estate Analogy Is the “Most Accurate Video on the Internet”

An apple is standing in for coveted real estate in an all-too-real TikTok video about the housing market . TikTok creator Shaun Johnson on April 19, 2021 and it has already racked up 7.1 million views and over 809,000 likes.

And TikTok commenters say the video hits the nail on the head. “This is the most accurate video on the internet,” one wrote. Another said, “I can’t stop laughing, as I am currently looking for a new house, and I’m literally experiencing this.”

Shaun’s TikTok video shows how desperate homebuyers are right now.

In the video, Shaun plays both the seller of an apple and a group of prospective buyers. The first buyer approaches the seller and says, “I’m in the market, so tell me about your apple. Why should I buy it?” But the seller laughs in his face, saying, “Nice try.”

Article continues below advertisement

Then the seller starts the bidding process. “OK, people, here’s how this is going to work,” he says. “I have an apple here. The highest bidder is going with this. I want all bids in in the next two minutes, and then we’re closing it. Bidding starts at $5.” The first buyer, incredulous, replies, “Feeling pretty confident there, huh?”

But he’s cut off by the din of prospective buyers raising the bidding — 10! $20! $40! — and pleading for attention from the seller. “I’m prequalified!” “I’ll pay cash! I got cash!” “Please, this is the eighth apple I’ve tried to buy!” One buyer asks to see the apple up close — ahem, like an open house — but the seller refuses. “Nope, it’s an apple,” the seller says. “You know what it is. You either want it or you don’t.”

Article continues below advertisement

And another buyer offers $100 for the apple. “What? I’m from California,” he contends. “It’s the cheapest apple I’ve ever seen.” Finally, the first buyer bids $120 … before immediately feeling buyer’s remorse. “Why did I do that?” he asks himself.