Astronaut Provides Helpful Tips for How to Survive in Confined Spaces

Anne McClain is a real-life astronaut who has spent a lot of time up in space in confined spaces. She thought that was pretty relevant to the current crisis we're facing. People are over the world have been told to shelter in place, to stay in their homes unless there are essential reasons they need to leave.

Though most of our homes have more room (and gravity!) than space ships, Anne thought she'd share what she has been taught about surviving in small spaces for extended periods of time. I found her thread quite calming and useful. I hope you do too.