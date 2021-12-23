This Guy’s Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Order Has TikTok Collectively Puking

The annals of "superfoods" are filled a bunch of other notable entries: acai berries, almond butter, green juice smoothies, coconut oil, and other forms of edible enemas. You can also add "bulletproof coffee" to that long list.

If you've never heard of the beverage, it's a ketogenic drink that's meant to stave off cravings for extended periods of time and assist with sticking to a low-calorie diet.