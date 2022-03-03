A Complete Beginner's Guide to Your First Hour of 'Elden Ring'

FromSoftware's newest game, Elden Ring, has attracted a whole new crowd of players to the developer's traditionally difficult games. While many rediscovered their love of gaming during the pandemic through titles like Animal Crossing, Elden Ring is a whole new ballgame that can be very intimidating to novices.

This guide is aimed at those who are new to the developers' style of gameplay and are really looking for a walkthrough of the first few moments in the game. Here's what to do first in Elden Ring.