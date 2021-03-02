Elizabeth Warren and Her Husband Bruce Are Worth Quite a Pretty Penny

There are few politicians more consistent than Elizabeth Warren . The Massachusetts senator has spent much of her public life advocating for higher taxes for the wealthy, and her wealth tax is in the news again because of her continued advocacy for it. As she advocates for higher taxes on the wealthy, some have begun to wonder whether those taxes would affect Senator Warren and her husband Bruce personally. Here's what we know about her net worth .

While some may accuse Sen. Warren of being a hypocrite for having a net worth of millions of dollars, her wealth is not nearly as significant as that of the people she intends to tax. Her proposed tax would take just 2 percent of every dollar for people who are worth more than $50 million. That's already a very small subset of people. The people she's most concerned about, though, are figures like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk , who are worth hundreds of billions of dollars each.

In 2019, Elizabeth Warren's apparent net worth was roughly $12 million, according to Forbes . Roughly a third of that money is apparently in retirement accounts, and the couple also owns two houses. One is a $3 million Victorian house in Cambridge, Mass., and the other is an $800,000 condo in Washington, D.C. Warren's certainly built up a substantial financial portfolio over the years, but it pales in comparison to those whom she's interested in taxing.

Before she was a senator, Senator Warren spent decades working as a professor at Harvard University. Bruce Mann , her husband, also works at Harvard, and they built up a substantial part of their net worth while they were both teaching at the school. Sen. Warren has also made money through consulting and book deals, which she earned large advances from after she became a U.S. senator.

Does Elizabeth Warren have any children?

The Massachusetts senator has two children. She had both children with her first husband, James Robert Warren, whom she married after dropping out of college. Her children, Amelia and Alexander, were both born in the 1970s, and have long since become adults. On the campaign trail when she was running for president, Sen. Warren would frequently talk about the difficulty of juggling being a full-time mom with working full-time.

She acknowledged that without help from family, she likely would have had to sacrifice one of her dreams. She grew up poor, the youngest of four children in Oklahoma. Sen. Warren began teaching at Rutgers in the 1970s and jumped to a number of different schools before finally landing at Harvard in 1995. Once at Harvard, her star continued to rise as she became an expert on bankruptcy.