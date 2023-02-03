Grandma’s Hilarious Ouija Board Funeral Cards Urges Guests to “Keep in Touch”

The idea of possible life after death has been something our species has been obsessed with the idea of an afterlife at least 430,000 years ago. It's not difficult to understand why: it seems like a pretty cruel joke that someone gives birth to us out of nowhere without asking our opinion on the matter and then we toil so hard to create a livelihood for ourselves, only for it to be taken away.

Article continues below advertisement

The thing is, Father Time is undefeated and no matter what folks try to do to reverse their aging, or however many enslaved people George Soros steals organs from (if conspiracy theorists are to be believed) Death will always come out with the W. But that doesn't mean folks can't come up with ways to make their relatively short time on this earth worth it.

And different folks go about that in different ways and judging by this TikToker's grandmother, they seem like the kind of person who isn't afraid to crack a joke at some of the most macabre of situations, including her own death.

Article continues below advertisement

In a now-viral clip making the rounds on TikTok, a user on the platform by the name of Devin (@its.devinlee) posted a clip showing off a "dark humor" funeral card that her grandmother said she wanted to use for her own funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

Devin writes in a text overlay on the video: "Grandma wants these cards handed out at her funeral..." and then proceeds to open a sheet of folded paper which reveals a photo of an elderly woman beside a message that reads: "Let's keep in touch."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

On the bottom half of the folded card is a picture of an Ouija board, seemingly encouraging folks to try and communicate with her after her passing through spiritual means.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

The history behind the Ouija board dates all the way back to 1886 in Chestertown, Maryland, when it was believed that the first "talking board" was first designed and used for folks who wanted to attempt to communicate with either the dead or supernatural entities.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

It was mass manufactured in Baltimore, Maryland four years later in 1890 and was met with widespread use, controversy, and was even the basis of a series of books from a woman purportedly speaking from beyond the grave: Patience Worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

Pearl Lenore Curran purportedly contacted Ms. Worth and published their correspondence, which culminated in a ton of posthumous praise for the otherworldly entity Pearl spoke to, one letter at a time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee

While the "talking board" is seen as a gag, party gift by a lot of people that folks like to bust out in parties in order to enhance their campfire ghost story experiences, there are other folks who swear that they've managed to contact beings from other dimensions or evil worlds that wrought havoc on their families.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @its.devinlee