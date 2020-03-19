9 Homeschool Memes to Get You Through Coronavirus Self-Isolation

Let's be honest, we all need a good chuckle right now. Whether you're at home teaching your children, or you just want to laugh at other people's comedic pain during this dull time, the struggle of parents homeschooling their children for the first time is definitely funny.

As Shonda Rhimes put it: "Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week." Remember to thank your child's teacher when they go back to school.