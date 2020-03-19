9 Homeschool Memes to Get You Through Coronavirus Self-Isolation

9 Homeschool Memes to Get You Through Coronavirus Self-IsolationBy Sara Belcher
Homeschooling may sound like a good idea, but every parent who's ever considered it is now completely regretting it. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 shutting down almost every school in America to help prevent more exposure to the new virus, countless parents across the country are faced with teaching their children from home for the first time. And it's not as easy as they might have thought it would be.
These memes about homeschooling will make you laugh.
Let's be honest, we all need a good chuckle right now. Whether you're at home teaching your children, or you just want to laugh at other people's comedic pain during this dull time, the struggle of parents homeschooling their children for the first time is definitely funny.
As Shonda Rhimes put it: "Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week." Remember to thank your child's teacher when they go back to school.
When you're the teacher, you make the rules.
Being your child's teacher means you can change their curriculum. Adding important lifeskills like vacuuming and dishwashing definitely won't hurt them.
Can you be suspended from homeschool?
Unfortunately, fighting your sibling will not get you out of class this time — though it would be nice if getting out of homeschool was that easy. And drinking on the job won't get the teacher fired, either.
Math is the bane of every parent's existence.
If you hated Common Core when it was implemented, try teaching it to your child — because it's so much more complicated than just carrying the one in a complicated math problem.
Right now, Google will be your best friend.
Who says you can't have Spirit Week at home.
You're the teacher, so you make the rules. Who says you can't have Meltdown Monday, followed by Pajama Tuesday and Movie Wednesday?
Just remember to stay calm.
Being stuck in the house with the same people for days on end is bound to get on your nerves. When they're children, it only makes it harder. Enjoy it while you can, and try not to lose your mind in the process.
You've got to give them the whole experience.
If you want to give them the full experience, you can't just teach them. Sometimes, you also need to give them the humiliation and bullying that public school sometimes brings you.
Even celebs are struggling with homeschool.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been documenting his journey of homeschooling his young children on Twitter, and he's not faring any better than the rest of us. Clearly, math is the bane of every parent's existence right now, and sometimes you just need to put on a YouTube video to keep them occupied.
Sometimes, you just need to let them be kids.
At the end of the day, sometimes the best thing you can do is let the kids be kids. While it's easy to get wrapped up in the idea that children need a structured schedule to continue their education while learning from home, but some days, you just need to let them play.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
More from Distractify:
We Finally Figured Out Where the Kardashians Send Their Kids to School
Crazy Methods to Avoid Coronavirus, Like This Man Wearing a Giant Disc With Suspenders
It Turns Out Celebrities Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus Either