You Can Use Instagram Stories to Let People Know What You're Listening to Right Now

Since the advent of portable music, people have been turning on their playlists to add soundtracks to their lives. Whether you're trying to hype yourself up with an energetic song for your workout or want to add some audio ambience to your daily commute, it's always fun to liven things up with your favorite songs.

To that end, Instagram lets you add songs to your Instagram stories to make you the series composer of the Netflix binge-worthy show that is your day-to-day life. And it's super easy.