Mathieu van der Poel
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin–Deceuninck

How to Watch All 21 Stages of the 2022 Tour de France

By

Jul. 3 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

It’s not too late to tune into one of the biggest bicycling events of the year! We’ve got details about how to watch the Tour de France below.

The 2022 Tour de France — the 109th edition of the famous men’s bicycle race — kicked off in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday, July 1, with 176 riders across 22 teams ready to conquer the route of more than 2,000 miles.

NBC Sports is covering all stages of the 2022 Tour de France across NBC, USA, and Peacock.

Primož Roglič
Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo–Visma

NBC Sports is bringing start-to-finish coverage of all 21 stages of the 2022 Tour de France to U.S. viewers, with the segments airing on NBC and USA and streaming on Peacock. The NBC and USA coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, NBC Sports says.

Here is NBC Sports’ 2022 Tour de France broadcast schedule, with time-delayed broadcasts noted with asterisks.

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform
Fri., July 19:30 a.m.Stage 1: CopenhagenPeacock, USA
Sat., July 26 a.m.Stage 2: Roskilde-NyborgPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
1 p.m.*Stage 2: Roskilde-NyborgNBC
Sun., July 36:30 a.m.Stage 3: Vejle-SønderborgPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 57 a.m.Stage 4: Dunkirk-CalaisPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 67 a.m.Stage 5: Lille-ArenbergPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 76 a.m.Stage 6: Binche-LongwyPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Fri., July 86:30 a.m.Stage 7: Tomblaine-Planche des Belles FillesPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Sat., July 96:30 a.m.Stage 8: Dole-LausannePeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 106 a.m.Stage 9: Aigle-ChâtelPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 127 a.m.Stage 10: Morzine-MegèvePeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 136 a.m.Stage 11: Albertville-Col du GranonPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 146:30 a.m.Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’HuezPeacock
3 p.m.*Stage 12: Briançon-Alpe d’HuezUSA
Fri., July 156:30 a.m.Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-ÉtiennePeacock
3 p.m.*Stage 13: Le Bourg-d’Oisans-Saint-ÉtienneUSA
Sat., July 166 a.m.Stage 14: Saint-Étienne-MendePeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 176:30 a.m.Stage 15: Rodez-CarcassonnePeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Tue., July 196 a.m.Stage 16: Carcassonne-FoixPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Wed., July 207 a.m.Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens-PeyragudesPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Thu., July 217 a.m.Stage 18: Lourdes-HautacamPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Fri., July 227 a.m.Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac-CahorsPeacock, USA (8 a.m.)
Sat., July 236:30 a.m.Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival-RocamadourPeacock, NBC (8 a.m.)
Sun., July 2410 a.m.Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to ParisPeacock, USA
2 p.m.*Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena to ParisNBC
Dylan Groenewegen won Stage 3 today.

Earlier today, Sunday, July 3, Dylan Groenewegen won the 2022 Tour de France’s third stage, the race’s final stage in Denmark. Dylan, a Dutch cyclist with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, edged out Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert of Team Jumbo-Visma in the last moments of the stage, according to The Guardian.

It was a victorious moment for Dylan, who has received death threats over his involvement in a 2020 Tour of Poland crash that seriously injured Dutch rival Fabio Jakobsen of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team.

“It was a long way [back],” Dylan said on Sunday, per The Guardian. “I want to say thanks to my team, to my family and friends. It’s beautiful. Mentally but not physically, it was hard [coming back]. This is for my wife and my son.”

In the general ranking, Wout is still in the lead, with a time of 9 hours, 1 minute, and 24 seconds. Quick-Step’s Yves Lampaert of Belgium is in second place, and UEA Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia is in third place, according to the Tour de France website.

