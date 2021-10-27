'Bachelorette' Contestant Jamie Skaar Is a CEO, But Does That Mean He's Rich?

Although we don’t have an exact number, most “net worth” websites estimate that Jamie has a net worth north of $1 million. Due to his frequent traveling and luxurious lifestyle, it seems clear that he has a pretty high net worth. On the other hand, most “Biotech CEO” salaries average under $200,000 so it’s possible he just lives pretty well-off.

Jamie Skaar is a contestant on 'The Bachelorette' who is the Founder and CEO of several companies.

Will we find out more details during this season of The Bachelorette? It’s definitely possible. He opens up to Michelle about his complicated past growing up with a mother who struggled with her mental health (and ultimately died by suicide). He also seems to be the center of a lot of upcoming drama.

Could a higher net worth come into play to impress Michelle? We know she wouldn’t care either way, but some men will go to any lengths to impress a woman.