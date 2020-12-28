Jennifer Aniston Causes Uproar on Twitter for Joke About "Pandemic Christmas"

When faced with adversity and depressing situations, there are plenty of people who turn to humor as a mechanism to help them get through it. There are several studies that have looked at this phenomenon in even the worst of times, in fact, there have been records of concentration camp prisoners using this form of expression as a means of coping with and even surviving the Holocaust.

There are many individuals however who argue that there is a fine line between making a joke at someone's expense and making one to help make a situation easier to live through. And when it comes to a recent photo of a customized Christmas ornament that Jennifer Aniston uploaded to Twitter, folks are divided.

The Friends star uploaded a customized wooden ornament marked with the phrase "Our first Pandemic 2020". Throngs of people responded to the tweet, penning Jennifer's tweet as either being callous and removed from reality. The ornament photo appeared on her Instagram story, which also included pics of her dogs: Clyde and a new pupper by the name of Lord Chesterfield as she spent her 2020 Christmas at home.

Can’t wait for the ‘our first climate change induced apocalypse 🥰🥰’ — radude (@radude6) December 26, 2020

It was the Christmas ornament that received the most attention online, however. Some people asked outright, "Is Jennifer Aniston okay?" While others wrote, "I've had enough of rich people....." and "celebrities really live in a different world." There was a general consensus that the actress was mitigating the deleterious effects the pandemic had on humanity, citing the 1.77 million global death count as plenty of reason to not "joke" about the far-reaching virus.

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

Others were a bit more offended, asking Jennifer Aniston to summarily "delete" it, and expressed their confusion as to how she was talking about "'our first pandemic' like it's a baby shower." Others wanted to perish the thought that the "first pandemic" ornament was indicative of wishful thinking that we were going to have a second one.

Celebrities really live in a different world pic.twitter.com/mfPnjxVUF5 — The most opinionated locked (@MelissaWoods270) December 26, 2020

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

delete this, it’s not something to celebrate tf — carla🌬 (@ccarlaxf) December 26, 2020

why's jennifer aniston talking abt "our first pandemic" like it's a baby shower https://t.co/ih1c38K47W — rai⁷ 🐱🎄❄️ (@Ionelyandgreat) December 26, 2020

However, there were also just as many people who seemed to appreciate the humor in Jennifer Aniston's post, commenting that the ornament was ostensibly a joke that was an attempt at making light of a not-so-ideal situation, namely the fact that spending Christmas with loved ones and close friends and family is pretty much impossible if you're taking COVID-19 protocols seriously.

Everyone's dunking on her but I'm picking up on a sarcastic energy and lowkey I like it — Tim-Money (@SwagMcMilli) December 26, 2020

jen aniston was one of the few celebrities that used her platform to ask people to support small businesses all around the US during christmas eve (while others were busy posting their fancy dinners) and she really got hate over ONE ornament? what?? — sofi (@gaypresaniston) December 27, 2020

In Jennifer Aniston's case, it certainly looks like she's not only taking social distancing and mask-wearing seriously (she spent Christmas at home) but she's also been a vocal supporter of those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Several users pointed out her activism geared at assisting small businesses during Christmas Eve, as well as her political donations throughout 2020.

jennifer aniston being cancelledt bc of an ornament??? hahsksjsk i'm laughing so hard stay pressed people 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eXA5Qj9tHK — ariella 🌈 (@arizonacapshxw) December 26, 2020

Others found it "ridiculous" that so many individuals took offense to her posting a single ornament photo on her Instagram story, especially while ignoring her largely "un-problematic" past and history of being charitable. There were several users who also urged others not to engage in "faux rage" while there are "actual things in the world that we could be offended by?"

This was clearly meant with humour. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don’t enable that faux rage in people, it’s not productive — Dale (@daleaaron81) December 26, 2020