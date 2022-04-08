JoJo Siwa Ditched Her Signature High Ponytail for a New Haircut — and Fans Are Obsessed

JoJo Siwa Ditched Her Signature High Ponytail for a New Haircut — and Fans Are ObsessedBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 8 2022, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Just when fans thought they had JoJo Siwa all figured out, she went and surprised them with a new haircut, and it's a drastic departure from her signature high ponytail and bow. The Dancing With the Stars alum took to social media on April 7, 2022, to reveal her new 'do — a pixie cut that's short on the sides and long on top.
Let's take a closer look at the reveal, what JoJo has said about the change, and how her followers reacted.
JoJo Siwa revealed a drastic new haircut on April 7, 2022.
Those who are familiar with JoJo know that she's been rocking a high ponytail — usually paired with a bright, oversized bow — for most of her career. So you can imagine how shocked fans were when she revealed a drastically shorter haircut on Thursday, April 7 via Instagram.
The new 'do is short on the sides and long on the top. And her followers are obsessed. “It’s way different than long hair, it’s crazy, but I’m obsessed!” JoJo said in an Instagram story on Thursday.
In another Instagram story, JoJo explained how she's still playing around with different styles when it comes to her shorter haircut. "So I just got my hair cut yesterday," she said in the video. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled."
She added, "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"
Friends and fans are in love with JoJo's new 'do.
The support for JoJo's new look was overwhelmingly positive; many even compared her hair to that of another celebrity. Someone on TikTok pointed out, "She’s giving Pink vibes."
One Instagram follower commented, "You look amazing, JoJo!!!! Omg LOVE how it turned out."
Her friend Ezra Sosa (who is also a backup dancer for her show) declared, "It makes me so happy seeing you be and YOU. You look so beautiful, bestie."
JoJo's manager, Caryn Sterling, commented, "Purest example of 'u b u' ... unapologetically!!!! Living ur best life and smiling ALL. THE. WAY!!!!!!"
Another follower wrote, "It’s giving gay aunt and I love it." (JoJo came out publicly as part of the LGBTQ community in January 2021.)
This isn't the first time JoJo has surprised fans with a new look.
JoJo has managed to catch fans off guard with new looks a number of times in the past few years. In April 2020, she unexpectedly rocked natural-looking waves at the end of a TikTok video.
And in June 2020, JoJo took to social media to share a darker hair color. "Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it," JoJo lip-synced in an Instagram video. "I'm not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about doing it. I'm not gonna do it," JoJo lip-synced before pausing, reappearing, and saying, "I did it." She posted another video with a similar reveal on TikTok.
We can't wait to see all the different ways JoJo styles her new hair — along with whatever look she ends up debuting next!