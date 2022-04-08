JoJo Siwa Ditched Her Signature High Ponytail for a New Haircut — and Fans Are Obsessed

Just when fans thought they had JoJo Siwa all figured out, she went and surprised them with a new haircut, and it's a drastic departure from her signature high ponytail and bow. The Dancing With the Stars alum took to social media on April 7, 2022, to reveal her new 'do — a pixie cut that's short on the sides and long on top.

Let's take a closer look at the reveal, what JoJo has said about the change, and how her followers reacted.