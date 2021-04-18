Karlie Kloss Has Posted the First Photo of Her New Baby, and He's Precious

The internet exploded with joy when the former model turned Project Runway host Karlie Kloss revealed she was pregnant . Now, she's breaking the internet once more upon the reveal of her new son's birth and name for the very first time! Here's everything you need to know about the newest (and most adorable) member of the Kloss-Kushner household.

Karlie Kloss' baby boy was born in March 2021, but the family didn't make an announcement until April.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, proud father Joshua Kushner wrote: "Welcome to the world" to ring in the birth of his first child. The family has been more private since the marriage of Joshua and Karlie was met with backlash, primarily due to Joshua being the older brother of infamous Trump family member, Jared Kushner. It's no wonder they've kept the baby's name and birthday a secret until now.

On April 16, 2021, the family was finally ready to reveal to the world their bundle of joy, and Karlie made her own Instagram post for the occasion. "Levi Joseph 💙 3.11.21," was the caption, and there didn't need to be more elaboration than that. Her famous friends chimed in with their congratulations, and even Karlie's coding initiative couldn't resist adding, "Levi, if thirteen years from now you see this comment and you want to apply ... we’ll make an exception 😉"

Karlie and Joshua were married in 2019 and had been engaged since 2018. The pair met in 2012, but the details of their meeting have been mostly kept private. In 2020, they purchased a multi-million dollar home in Miami, Fla.

Despite the family connection to the Kushners, Karlie has made it very clear where her political stance is, taking several opportunities to endorse President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram. She's also been open about her interest in technology, and her "Kode With Klossy" initiative aims to inspire young women to join STEM fields.