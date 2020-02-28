We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-math-problem-1582911783594.jpg
Source: Miramax Films / Twitter

Turns out Everyone Solves Simple Math Problems In Their Head in Different Ways

By

"What happens in your head when you do 27 + 89?" That was the simple question asked by one Twitter user, the simple question that launched a fascinating thread. I say this as someone who actively tries to avoid doing math whenever humanly possible. I was fascinated by this Twitter thread.

Turns out there are so many different ways to solve simple math problems in your head. People's brains work completely differently. Some of it also has to do with the way you're taught. So first, before we explore other people's answers, think about your own.