ryan reynolds sesame street tweet cover a hole

Ryan Reynolds Roasts His 'Sesame Street' Appearance With Dirty Joke

There are a few "rites of passage" that celebrities take when it comes to appearances on popular and long-running programs. Getting turned into a Simpsons character, being on Saturday Night Live, and, of course, appearing on Sesame Street. The puppet-themed TV show has been around since 1969, educating children for decades and decades.

It's wholesome family entertainment that isn't afraid to evolve with the times, either, tackling social issues, ensuring there's a representation of a wide breadth of demographics, and even introducing an autistic character as part of the recurring cast.

And celebrities are often very happy to get in on the action, including Ryan Reynolds, who donned a large blue "A" suit for his appearance on the program.

One Twitter user was so delighted by his cameo that they had to snap photos and share their joy with the rest of the internet. Personally, I'm a huge fan of Katy Perry's "Hot and Cold" remix where she chases Elmo down to play dress-up with her.

But seeing Deadpool himself in a big blue A costume is pretty darn good too.

What's even better is that Ryan saw the tweet online and decided to retweet the woman's post with a little bit of added commentary.

The commentary that would never make it past the production team on the children's show.

He wrote, "I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me."

And Twitter was cackling with delight at his quip.

Zach Braff was loving the joke as well, and chimed in, again, with yet another comment that wouldn't be allowed on Sesame Street.

But some people noticed something strange about Ryan Reynolds' 'Sesame Street' tweet.

The account that first published the tweet seemed like it was coming from a new account with a username that looked almost bot generated. One user said that he "need[s] a PR team that can hide its tracks better."

But for the most part, people were just loving the entire exchange, regardless of whether or not it was conjured up by a PR team, as this one Twitter user accused Reynolds of using.

And it didn't take long for people to throw in inappropriate jokes of their own.

Pretty soon, some of Ryan Reynolds' lesser-known appearances in other shows started popping up on Twitter, like when he was on The X-Files.

There's been some other amazing celebrity cameos on Sesame Street we can't forget about either. Like when Will Arnett reprises his Arrested Development character, Gob, of sorts, by playing a terrible magician.

And then there was the time Jim Carrey demonstrated how he shows emotions with his feet while on the program.

Here's hoping Carrey doesn't make any r-rated jokes about "happy feet" either, I mean, the jokes just write themselves for that one, don't they?

