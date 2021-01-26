Ryan Reynolds Roasts His 'Sesame Street' Appearance With Dirty Joke

There are a few "rites of passage" that celebrities take when it comes to appearances on popular and long-running programs. Getting turned into a Simpsons character, being on Saturday Night Live, and, of course, appearing on Sesame Street. The puppet-themed TV show has been around since 1969, educating children for decades and decades.

Article continues below advertisement

It's wholesome family entertainment that isn't afraid to evolve with the times, either, tackling social issues, ensuring there's a representation of a wide breadth of demographics, and even introducing an autistic character as part of the recurring cast. And celebrities are often very happy to get in on the action, including Ryan Reynolds, who donned a large blue "A" suit for his appearance on the program.

Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag. Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo. pic.twitter.com/srIyYLps2o — False (@Felix87446772) January 24, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

One Twitter user was so delighted by his cameo that they had to snap photos and share their joy with the rest of the internet. Personally, I'm a huge fan of Katy Perry's "Hot and Cold" remix where she chases Elmo down to play dress-up with her. But seeing Deadpool himself in a big blue A costume is pretty darn good too.

What's even better is that Ryan saw the tweet online and decided to retweet the woman's post with a little bit of added commentary. The commentary that would never make it past the production team on the children's show.

Article continues below advertisement

I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me. https://t.co/EiXEUjomxE — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 25, 2021

He wrote, "I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me." And Twitter was cackling with delight at his quip.

Article continues below advertisement

The speed at which you veer back and forth between filthy and wholesome is delightful. — Marie Julianna (@MarieJulianna4) January 25, 2021

I'll take "Things you can't say on Sesame Street" for $1000. — Robin Burcell (@RobinBurcell) January 25, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Braff was loving the joke as well, and chimed in, again, with yet another comment that wouldn't be allowed on Sesame Street.

You had me at A-hole was so tight. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 25, 2021

Article continues below advertisement