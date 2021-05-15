4 Secret Rooms, Passageways, and Other Shocking Discoveries Homeowners Have Made

Shopping for a new house is always a nerve-wracking experience. You don't know what kind of craziness the previous owners were up to. Maybe they thought it'd be a good idea to replace all of the fiberglass insulation with hay in an effort to go green. Or maybe they lost a tuna fish sandwich in one of the vents of the central air conditioning system, or they accidentally brought back an ancient evil spirit on a trip abroad and now you're stuck with it?

OK, while some people might call that "cool," others might find the entire thing a bit unsettling, especially depending on the circumstances surrounding said "secret room."

Or perhaps one of the coolest "bonuses" from moving into a new house is discovering that there's a hidden room you knew nothing about just waiting to be uncovered.

Some commenters wondered why a home buyer wouldn't look at floor plans before purchasing a house, while others thought it was a World War 2 bunker. Others thought they because she never knew about the space, Abi should rent it out to help make some extra cash.

After they swapped out the false floor, the video shows a stairwell that looks like something lifted straight out of a horror flick. "I can't believe what we just found in our storage cupboard. Someone has 100 percent been down here. Wtf," Newsweek reported Abi as saying when she talked about the chilling discovery.

She revealed that she and her family had stored their vacuum cleaner right above the place and while they thought that the floor sounded a bit hollow whenever they'd walk over or knock on it, they had no clue as to what lied beneath their feet.

Inside this new area were shelves and posters and honestly, there could have been someone living down there the entire time and she wouldn't have been the wiser.

A TikTok user by the name of Abi shared the shocking revelation online when she showed the denizens of the web that there was a whole other basement in her home that she knew nothing about.

Other homeowners found a "secret bathroom" while renovating their house.

Mia Bug was excited to buy her first ever home in Oklahoma and wanted to get to work renovating it before everyone moved in. Renovation "finds" in homes are, generally speaking, not great discoveries, but what Mia found was a bit ... unconventional. A fully tiled bathroom that was just hidden from the rest of the home.

Newsweek reported Mia's experience, "We were in search of our first home, we had a budget of under $150,000 if possible, which is really hard in this market. And we knew there was some work which was going to have to be done, naturally."

She continued, "The seller told us that it was closed off because it was a leaking drain pan and that it was a small fix, wasn't going to cost much to fix, but they just didn't have the time and energy to do it, so they covered it up. And so we were like, yeah no problem that's fine, we get it, you're older, it's whatever. So you boarded it up that way, you know, you didn't want to use it I guess. So we took the wall down and obviously found what you just saw. And we were not expecting that at all, we were expecting just a leaking drain pan."

In response to the "blueprint" suggestion from commenters, Mia said that nothing in her home was original, and the blueprints were never updated to reflect the renovations in the first place, so it wouldn't be helpful."

Reply to @diggity_dd The things with this house just get crazier and crazier.

Some commenters mentioned that the value of their house pretty much went up after making the discovery and if they could fix the bathroom, they've just got another place to relieve themselves.

