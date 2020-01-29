We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
tanamongeau1-1580319000351.jpg
Source: Instagram

Tana Mongeau Was Accused of Stealing Her Perfume Bottle Design From Hot Topic

By

Though YouTuber Tana Mongeau often makes headlines for her outrageous comments about her now-defunct "marriage" to Jake Paul and her dysfunctional relationships with her family and friends, no one can doubt how she hustles to make a name for herself. The influencer announced that she was releasing a perfume scent called Tana by Tana Mongeau, and the hype around the fragrance led her to sellout the collection immediately. 

Many fans were excited to support her in her latest business endeavor, but others felt like the perfume bottle was reminiscent of one from the past. Multiple people online pointed out that the skull design on Tana's bottle looked way too similar to an old fragrance sold by Hot Topic in 2010.  