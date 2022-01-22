TikToker Shows Ridiculous Number of "No Cash" Signs Customers Ignore at Target Self-Checkout

TikToker Shows Ridiculous Number of "No Cash" Signs Customers Ignore at Target Self-CheckoutBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jan. 22 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
People tend to not follow instructions very well. You can tell someone not to do something until you're blue in the face or show them countless examples of why doing something a particular way is the wrong course of action and it will go in one ear and immediately fly out the other. Most people know that eating a diet that consists primarily of healthy foods is ultimately good for them, but many don't go out of their way to do that (myself included).
And while most car owners know that they should probably put a little bit more effort into maintaining their cars, few folks do much to familiarize themselves with their vehicles, resulting in turgid repair bills once something does go wrong even though the problem probably could've been avoided entirely.
And the same goes for signs. It doesn't matter the context of the signs. Whether we're talking about massive highway signage that does little to ensure we don't miss our exits, or warning/parking signs that, although difficult to read, still somehow don't stop us from getting a parking ticket or having our vehicles towed.
And in the world of retail, you'll have customers that just stare you blank in the face when you repeat to them what is written on a sign that's directly in front of them.
It's something that TikTok-er @tipsea_mama (Gina) pointed out in a video with a caption that reads, "How many ways do you need to tell a customer they can’t use cash? (Not a representative of Target)."
In the clip, Gina is visiting a Target location and is recording a self-checkout machine that's been plastered with a number of different "no cash back" signs. Six of them to be exact on nearly every single possible part of the machine.
It's pretty comical as she points her camera to each portion of the self-checkout stand, each with its own little notes reminding customers that cashback isn't offered there.
A text overlay in the video calls Target customers at the particular location "stupid" and the clip is even set to a song that has "You're Stupid" as part of its refrain.
There were some commenters who were shocked that Gina was shocked at the mental density of humanity.
"Tell me you’ve never worked with the general public without telling me you’ve never worked with the general public," @al000608 said.
@julieguilliford26 wrote that "they still gonna try" regardless of whether or not they see the sign, probably in the hopes that they'll be able to get cashback from the machine.
@Kolakaigal expressed a similar sentiment stating that the customers "still have the nerve to ask" to which Gina agreed resoundingly.
There were other commenters who said that they worked in retail and that they've had similar experiences with customers who would ring up entire transactions on self-checkout machines that explicitly state cash isn't accepted there.
"You would be surprised at how many times we still have to explain that it's cards only, people will literally complete an entire transaction and be like wow this really doesn't take cash, I've already rang up all my stuff, or where does it say this doesn't take cash?" @alexys.songster writes.
What do you think? Can you blame customers for trying anyway? Or do you think that Gina has a point and some people choose to make "stupid" decisions by not actively trying to read signage on self-checkout machines and other places where it would ultimately save them a lot of time and heartache?