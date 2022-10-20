We Know Taylor Swift's Vanilla Chai Cookie Recipe All Too Well — Here's How to Make Them

In the video above, creator @TheThriftySwiftie shares the recipe for Taylor's cookies, which was based on Joy the Baker's famous Giant Vanilla Sugar Cookie recipe.

Basically, Taylor followed Joy's recipe for these iconic vanilla sugar cookies but upped the ante on them by adding some chai spices and an eggnog glaze. Joy loved Taylor's added personal touch so much that she added a Taylor-inspired version of the recipe to her site, which you can read here.