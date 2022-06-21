How to Get Good at 'Fall Guys' (and Fast)

Almost two years after its original release, Fall Guys is now available on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch — and it's free to play for everyone who hasn't yet picked up the title. The Mediatonic game is joining the likes of other battle royale games with this move, meaning even more new players will be joining in on the fun very soon.

If you haven't already played this fun online multiplayer title, here are some tips to help you get good — and fast.