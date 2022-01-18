Mike Tyson Says Reports That He Will Be Fighting Jake Paul Are Not True

It's hard to argue that the Paul brothers haven't learned how to make a pretty penny off of all the hate that they receive. The polarizing YouTubers made a killing on the social media platform and have managed to leverage other revenue streams, like the world of combat sports. They first made headlines with a series of influencer bouts, then set up exhibition fights against legitimate boxers. And now there are reports that in 2022 there will be a fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Except Mike says that isn't the case.